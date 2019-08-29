Tygh Capital Management Has Lowered Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Position; Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Sentiment Is 1.1

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 74 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 67 reduced and sold stakes in Asbury Automotive Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 19.85 million shares, down from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Asbury Automotive Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 18 Reduced: 49 Increased: 58 New Position: 16.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 62.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 79,661 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock declined 6.54%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 48,058 shares with $5.69M value, down from 127,719 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $5.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $106.68. About 264,422 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 46,707 shares to 139,170 valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) stake by 39,441 shares and now owns 130,006 shares. Teladoc Health Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 3,556 shares. Raymond James Associates accumulated 36,483 shares. Capital Fund Management holds 0.07% or 79,833 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 179,359 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 26,863 shares. Pinnacle Assoc owns 6,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). De Burlo Gp holds 33,700 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 89,321 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 7,790 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 83,000 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 52,405 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 8,667 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc holds 2,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider SANGHI STEVE bought $2.21M.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.34 million for 20.20 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $128 highest and $125 lowest target. $125.75’s average target is 17.88% above currents $106.68 stock price. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by DA Davidson. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 29 to “Hold”.

Analysts await Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 4.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.21 per share. ABG’s profit will be $44.69 million for 10.02 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 10.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

The stock increased 2.52% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $92.63. About 125,182 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 3.71% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Eminence Capital Lp owns 383,598 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.33% invested in the company for 57,060 shares. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.31% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 95,715 shares.

