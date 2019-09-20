Tygh Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Omnicell (OMCL) by $1.79 Million; Meritage Group LP Increases Stake in United Technologies (UTX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 36.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 20,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, up from 57,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 197,424 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 481,665 shares as the company's stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.92M, up from 769,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.99% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT'; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Joins Loeb to Push Three-Way Split at United Technologies; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company's Portfolio Structure; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies' Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Carrier Appoints Veteran Finance Chief Timothy McLevish as New CFO – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Tech’s Carrier unit names finance vet McLevish as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 118,466 shares to 530,158 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 88,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,898 shares, and cut its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.