Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Its Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Holding; Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI) Has 1.29 Sentiment

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund (JRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.20, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 27 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 21 sold and reduced stock positions in Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 4.91 million shares, up from 4.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 12 Increased: 23 New Position: 4.

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Sterling Construction Co (STRL) stake by 30.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 120,705 shares as Sterling Construction Co (STRL)’s stock declined 7.74%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 520,723 shares with $6.99M value, up from 400,018 last quarter. Sterling Construction Co now has $344.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 33,214 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Co, Inc. Awarded $30 M Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $479.61 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund for 461,916 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Llc owns 145,410 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has 1.05% invested in the company for 385,859 shares. The Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Llc has invested 0.28% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 670,502 shares.

The stock increased 1.10% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.46. About 12,219 shares traded. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity. $119,400 worth of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares were bought by CREGG ROGER A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold STRL shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 5.60% more from 20.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0% or 40,850 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 62,370 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Prudential Financial reported 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company reported 4,420 shares. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Moreover, First Wilshire has 0.34% invested in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) for 63,000 shares. Walthausen & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Minnesota-based Foundry Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL). Advisory Service Lc reported 5,664 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company accumulated 598,124 shares. 14,892 are held by Paloma Prtn Com.