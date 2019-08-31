Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Its Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) Holding by $1.49 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Pvh (PVH) Holder Dorsal Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $6.05 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C (VAC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 16,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 108,038 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, up from 92,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott Vacations Worldwide C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 431,286 shares traded or 16.54% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 16/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 16 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EPS WITHIN 1ST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 16/04/2018 – Seattle Marriott Redmond Unveils M SPACE; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.84M shares traded or 26.58% up from the average. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9-Adj EPS $9.10; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 23/03/2018 – Cramer: Tommy Hilfiger parent PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Net $179.4M; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 65,614 shares to 214,959 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 151,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,018 shares, and cut its stake in Evolus Inc.

