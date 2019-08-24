Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Its Bio Techne (TECH) Position by $2.15 Million; Market Value Rose; Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Boosted Holding

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 12,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 191,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, up from 178,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.24 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 10,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 62,927 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 52,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 186,983 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) by 10,206 shares to 76,870 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 151,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,018 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12 West Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5.77% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 356,212 shares. Product Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 50,700 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 110,813 shares. 72 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. Diversified holds 1,673 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 554,429 shares. Prudential Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 22,389 shares. Dupont Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.3% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 42,629 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.13% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). First Tru Advsr Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 671,595 shares. Conestoga Cap Limited Liability stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Stone Run Cap invested in 34,350 shares. 15,599 are held by Palisade Asset Lc. American Century Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, with tech leading the advance – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Niche Tech ETFs to Grab at $30 or Below – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings: 2 Hot Tech Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tech, Not Re-Franchising, Might Be the Next Boost for McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Leads Trade-Induced Stock Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru Co invested in 0.06% or 1,889 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sei Invests accumulated 153,384 shares. Cryder Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has invested 10.56% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Forte Capital Ltd Adv invested in 24,860 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Limited Liability Partnership has 9.26% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 4.44M shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.74% or 6.54M shares. Halsey Associate Inc Ct reported 263,129 shares. 43,719 were accumulated by Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr invested in 38,944 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested in 183,477 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd holds 0.22% or 415,351 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 13 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 57,509 shares.