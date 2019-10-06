Tygh Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Alamo Group (ALG) by $2.55 Million as Shares Declined; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowered Holding

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 41.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 53,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The institutional investor held 74,162 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, down from 127,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.19. About 339,749 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc (ALG) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 25,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.14% . The institutional investor held 85,827 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.58 million, up from 60,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alamo Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 66,818 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 9.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 05/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Und/Aaa Enh To Alamo Heights Isd’s, Tx Goult Bonds, Series 2018a&B; 30/05/2018 – SAP Products and Services Now Available via Alamo City Engineering Services; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 2km SW of Alamo, CA; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group 1Q EPS $1.24; 24/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alamo Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALG); 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Alamo Group; 12/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 9km NE of Alamo, Nevada; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Alamo, TX GO Rating Raised To ‘A+’

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc by 4,411 shares to 80,939 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wright Medical Group Nv by 28,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,306 shares, and cut its stake in Evolus Inc.

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alamo Group Inc. Announces Pending Retirement of Executive Officer – PRNewswire” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alamo Group Announces Acquisition Of Dixie Chopper Business – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Alamo Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALG) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alamo Group Inc. To Build New Vacuum Truck Manufacturing Facility In Wisconsin – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.89, from 2.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ALG shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 0.17% more from 11.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 8,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.01% or 13,436 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 3,280 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 3,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 0% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 1,155 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2,641 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Moreover, Grace And White has 1.75% invested in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Wells Fargo And Co Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) for 19,082 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co has invested 0% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Icon Advisers accumulated 0.04% or 4,700 shares. 109,520 are held by Kennedy Capital Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold CORT shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 2.05% less from 84.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 141,400 shares. Vanguard holds 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) or 10.95M shares. American Century reported 113,222 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 21,703 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd reported 5,192 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Com reported 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Wedge Management L LP Nc accumulated 55,523 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 1.38 million shares. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 904,120 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 81,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 73,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 148,921 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,978 shares. California Employees Retirement owns 123,037 shares. Moreover, Reilly Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Analysts await Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CORT’s profit will be $22.73 million for 17.74 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

