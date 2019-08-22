Tygh Capital Management Has Decreased Its Cavco Industries (CVCO) Stake by $2.31 Million as Shares Rose; Central Securities Has Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $5.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 19,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 44,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cavco Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.89% or $7.16 during the last trading session, reaching $191.36. About 150,939 shares traded or 41.52% up from the average. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 27.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 230,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.61. About 7.81 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – CFA: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 07/05/2018 – Global Times: GDP growth to slow, but nation will attract more investors: JP Morgan Chase; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 60,461 shares to 126,718 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (NYSE:MOD) by 89,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 600 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Los Angeles Management And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 3,819 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 13,193 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.03% or 6,343 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd holds 6,167 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Gendell Jeffrey L invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Fisher Asset Lc stated it has 24,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 474,472 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 11,300 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 4,620 shares. 6,199 were reported by Tudor Invest Et Al.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). North Star Asset Management Inc reported 0.12% stake. Brookstone Mngmt invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 167,316 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Davis Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grassi Mngmt has 138,803 shares. Westpac invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intrust Financial Bank Na has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Texas Yale holds 1.05% or 259,600 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Interest holds 13,502 shares. Greatmark Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.06% or 2,010 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 42,495 shares. Graybill Bartz And Assocs Ltd invested in 1.59% or 22,508 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Lp holds 32,725 shares. Lvm Capital Management Mi has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $20.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.