Tygh Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Nice Systems LTD Spons Adr (NICE) as Stock Rose; Barry Investment Advisors Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 11.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s Previous Entry-Level iPad Cost $329; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 41,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 106,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $149.01. About 128,691 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 26/03/2018 – NICE Robotic Process Automation Rated a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix; 23/04/2018 – NICE: CREDIT ANDORRA FINANCIAL GROUP PICKS NICE SOFTWARE; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 22/03/2018 – NICE inContact Empowers Companies in Europe to Provide Exceptional Customer Experience with CXone; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 17/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Financial Crime Prevention Technology” Category Winner in FTF News 2018 Technology Innovation Awards; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFID II Microsecond Requirement for High; 30/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Spring 2018 Release Introduces New Omnichannel Customer Experience Insights, Enhanced Workforce; 13/03/2018 – NICE Introduces Cloud-ready Text-to-911 Recording Solution for AGENT511 TEXTBLUE Platform

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 35,636 shares to 84,735 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 43,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $63.03M for 36.52 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 2.87% or 492,084 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Llc owns 105,224 shares. Newfocus Financial Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 7.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). General American Invsts Incorporated reported 89,000 shares. Adirondack Trust Comm holds 2.81% or 20,424 shares in its portfolio. Ci Inc accumulated 762,040 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 761,502 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Wade G W & Incorporated reported 181,230 shares. Naples Global Ltd Co holds 2.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 44,878 shares. Glovista Investments Limited Company stated it has 0.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smithbridge Asset Management De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,103 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt has invested 0.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hartline Inv has invested 4.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 193,002 shares.

