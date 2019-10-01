Tygh Capital Management Has Decreased Albany Intl Cl A (AIN) Holding; Rush Enterprises – Class A (RUSHA) Shorts Decreased By 0.12%

Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. RUSHA’s SI was 423,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 424,100 shares previously. With 171,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s short sellers to cover RUSHA’s short positions. The SI to Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A’s float is 1.52%. The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 51,722 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 17/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports the Passing of Its Founder W. Marvin Rush; 19/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C; 10/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises, Inc. Conference Call Advisory for First Quarter of 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Albany Intl Corp Cl A (AIN) stake by 37.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 36,726 shares as Albany Intl Corp Cl A (AIN)’s stock rose 10.73%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 60,752 shares with $5.04 million value, down from 97,478 last quarter. Albany Intl Corp Cl A now has $2.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.43% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 73,709 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold AIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 29.47 million shares or 7.71% more from 27.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Invest Partners Lc invested in 0.89% or 201,183 shares. Fruth Invest Mngmt has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Jpmorgan Chase reported 32,432 shares stake. Westwood Group Inc Incorporated holds 538,198 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Rhumbline Advisers has 93,745 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 338,892 were reported by Pembroke Management Limited. Scout Invs invested in 116,063 shares. Connable Office holds 0.08% or 5,285 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). First Personal Finance Service accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP reported 632,656 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company reported 15,989 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 43,878 shares in its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) accumulated 152 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Albany Int`l (NYSE:AIN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albany Int`l has $9900 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 6.77% above currents $86.17 stock price. Albany Int`l had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 7.06% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AIN’s profit will be $25.51 million for 27.27 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.52% negative EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Pluralsight Inc A stake by 86,627 shares to 286,832 valued at $8.70M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc stake by 12,439 shares and now owns 106,396 shares. Altair Engineering Inc was raised too.

