Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Position By $1.57 Million; China XD Plastics Co LTD (CXDC) Has 0.2 Sentiment

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Sterling Construction Co (STRL) stake by 30.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 120,705 shares as Sterling Construction Co (STRL)'s stock declined 7.74%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 520,723 shares with $6.99 million value, up from 400,018 last quarter. Sterling Construction Co now has $348.83 million valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 282,535 shares traded or 114.77% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

China XD Plastics Co LTD (CXDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 2 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 10 reduced and sold their stock positions in China XD Plastics Co LTD. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.83 million shares, down from 2.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding China XD Plastics Co LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,400 activity. On Thursday, May 9 the insider CREGG ROGER A bought $119,400.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) stake by 174,670 shares to 247,669 valued at $6.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Trade Desk Inc Class A stake by 6,113 shares and now owns 52,362 shares. Strategic Education Inc was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 7,251 shares traded. China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) has declined 42.29% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500.

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of plastics primarily for automotive applications in China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $102.41 million. The Company’s plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts. It has a 1.83 P/E ratio. The firm also offers engineered plastics and environment-friendly plastics for use in oilfield equipment, mining equipment, vessel propulsion systems, and power station equipment.