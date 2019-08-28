Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Has Lowered By $4.74 Million Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) stake by 28.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc acquired 39,405 shares as Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)’s stock rose 4.55%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 175,572 shares with $7.21 million value, up from 136,167 last quarter. Western Alliance Bancorp now has $4.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 627,218 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 26/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorporation Names Barbara J. Kennedy Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 06/03/2018 FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 41.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 51,000 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 72,780 shares with $6.80M value, down from 123,780 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $9.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 996,854 shares traded or 38.07% up from the average. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR $1.22, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.14; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results From tAPOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Drove Sustained Lowering of Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED ASSESSMENT; 03/04/2018 – SILENCE THERAPEUTICS PLC SLN.L SAYS BROUGHT PATENT INFRINGEMENT PROCEEDINGS IN PORTUGAL AGAINST ALNYLAM’S PATISIRAN PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 390,198 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 12 West Mgmt Lp stated it has 5.6% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Us Bank & Trust De has 369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Mngmt Com LP reported 319,923 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.12% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 2,294 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Los Angeles & Equity Research reported 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 13,797 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.03% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 80,000 shares. Bridger Limited Liability holds 4.6% or 622,450 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Limited reported 14,145 shares.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) stake by 10,800 shares to 228,500 valued at $8.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) stake by 4,000 shares and now owns 83,900 shares. Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $126.73’s average target is 54.15% above currents $82.21 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Evercore. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, April 9. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WAL shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 84.00 million shares or 1.50% less from 85.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Financial Inv Mgmt stated it has 26,575 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 5,594 shares. Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 12,867 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 108,750 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Lc stated it has 42,702 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.46% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Putnam Invests Ltd holds 81,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nwq Invest Co Limited Liability Com holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 1.52 million shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 31,151 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Nj reported 575,857 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.16M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 18,439 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Hood River Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 204,165 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 31,647 shares to 48,536 valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) stake by 25,201 shares and now owns 42,391 shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) was reduced too.

