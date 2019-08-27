Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $2.23 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Foot Locker (FL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Has Trimmed Its Holding

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 94.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 27,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 40,611 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 8,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The institutional investor held 323,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60 million, down from 332,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 828,027 shares traded. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.25; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 04/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against Foot Locker, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Foot Locker Announces 2018 Performance Goals for Executive; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 8, 2018 (FL); 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER SEES FLAT-TO-LOW-SINGLE-DIGIT FY19 COMP SALES GAIN; 14/03/2018 – Footaction Debuts ‘UNCOVER’ Featuring Jonathan Mannion and Freddie Gibbs with REVOLT TV; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN RATE DECREASED TO 32.9 PERCENT FROM 34 PERCENT A YEAR AGO

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolus Inc by 78,302 shares to 98,678 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,920 shares, and cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 28,224 shares. Citigroup accumulated 11,722 shares or 0% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 29,000 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Com reported 98,388 shares. Natixis reported 0.09% stake. Stephens Inv Gp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 396,023 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 72,200 shares. 293,674 were accumulated by Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability. 1492 Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 14,033 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru reported 1,245 shares stake. Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Virtu Fin Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 2,728 shares. Sei holds 0.01% or 19,217 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 1.35M shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 5,069 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM) by 4,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,597 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI).