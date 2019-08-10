Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Its Kirby (KEX) Holding by $2.96 Million; Bender Robert & Associates Has Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $1.45 Million as Share Price Declined

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $95.14. About 2.70M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – PLANNED ASR WILL UTILIZE PART OF EXISTING BOARD AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AS WELL AS PART OF NEW AUTHORIZATION; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – CELG EXPANDED CLASS: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Appointment of Jennifer Dudinak to Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs; 23/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP CELG.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM – TRADERS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirby Corporation (KEX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 39,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The institutional investor held 130,006 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77M, up from 90,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.51. About 329,304 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY SEES 2Q EPS 30C TO 50C, EST. 71C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41,324 shares to 64,806 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,920 shares, and cut its stake in Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65M and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

