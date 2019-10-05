Tygh Capital Management Has Boosted Harsco (HSC) Stake by $1.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose While Private Ocean Trimmed Its Holding by $372,780

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Harsco Corporation (HSC) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 71,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 326,407 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, up from 255,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Harsco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 615,595 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has declined 4.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C, EST. 19C; 29/05/2018 – Harsco: Altek Acquistion Has Contingent Consideration Subject to Future Fincl Performance of Altek; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q EPS 21c; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires Altek for About $60M; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO 1Q REV. $408M, EST. $391.0M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 3,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,149 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, down from 12,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 1.07% more from 67.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc A (NASDAQ:CWST) by 13,719 shares to 318,723 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Hold A by 47,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,699 shares, and cut its stake in Evolus Inc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $72,473 activity.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.09B for 25.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.