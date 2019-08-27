Tygh Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) as Stock Rose; Ventas Com (VTR) Shareholder Clean Yield Group Has Decreased Stake by $317,079 as Valuation Rose

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 10,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 76,870 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 87,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 990,262 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Defense Department’s Info Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B Contract to Provide Info and Communication System IT Solutions; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and Communication System IT Solutions; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 23/03/2018 – SEVATEC – AWARDED DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY, U.S. CITIZENSHIP AND IMMIGRATION SERVICES, TRANSFORMATION DATA SCIENCES SERVICES CONTRACT

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Ventas Inc Com (VTR) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 5,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 49,079 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Ventas Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 1.68M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 23,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp Com (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 0% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp holds 13,569 shares. Bruni J V Com Com has invested 0.89% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Ls Investment Ltd Llc holds 13,446 shares. Everence Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Reinhart Inc stated it has 271,990 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Axa has 63,523 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Moreover, Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd has 0.1% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Honeywell Intll invested in 1.63% or 65,553 shares. Parametric Associates, a Washington-based fund reported 1.18 million shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,294 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs accumulated 0.09% or 1.56M shares. Colony Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas Offers High Returns And An Increasing Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas prices $650M notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23 million for 19.36 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Cap Management invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Fort Lp reported 0.49% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 0.01% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 27,297 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 229,489 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 38 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Pnc Financial Service Grp stated it has 1.29 million shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.04% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 475,822 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. S&Co accumulated 9,205 shares. 61 are owned by Cls Investments Limited Company.