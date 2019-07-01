Tygh Capital Management Decreased Its Nice Systems LTD Spons Adr (NICE) Position by $5.04 Million; Share Value Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Yhb Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,035 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 85,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.76. About 644,020 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NICE) by 38.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 41,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,806 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 106,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 64,649 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 31.44% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 23/04/2018 – Crèdit Andorrà Financial Group Selects NICE Actimize to Strengthen its Global Anti-Money Laundering Solutions Strategy; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML & Financial Crime Conference; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – NICE: Acquisition Is Expected to Be Non-Dilutive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2018; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 26/04/2018 – NICE To Acquire Mattersight, Bolstering its Leadership in Cloud Customer Service Analytics; 26/04/2018 – MATTERSIGHT TO BE ACQUIRED BY NICE; 11/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nice Systems and Prologis; 29/03/2018 – NICE Announces the Industry’s Largest Ever Customer Experience User Event Interactions 2018, May 14-16, in Orlando

More notable recent NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NICE Research Study Finds 91% of Contact Center IT Staff Consider Compliance Software Investments a Priority – Business Wire” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acarix CADScor®System included in NICE guidelines (UK) – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Ansys (ANSS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is CareTrust REIT a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Volatility 101: Should Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Shares Have Dropped 33%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 43,066 shares to 625,612 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Analysts await NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 88.89% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.54 per share. NICE’s profit will be $62.53 million for 34.14 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NICE Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 34.35 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41M and $638.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 97,375 shares to 216,688 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 13,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins Fin holds 4,637 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co has 255,687 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 35,109 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Group reported 0.02% stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 12,010 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 25,389 were accumulated by Forbes J M & Llp. Hikari reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 297,973 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 1,800 were reported by Fcg Limited Co. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability owns 5,225 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 31,553 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 2.57% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 101,474 shares. Btr Cap reported 9,295 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt Inc De has 2.37% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 22,356 shares.