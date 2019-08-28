Tygh Capital Management Decreased Its Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Stake; Dividend & Income Fund (DNI)’s Sentiment Is 1

Dividend & Income Fund (DNI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 13 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 13 sold and reduced equity positions in Dividend & Income Fund. The funds in our database now possess: 3.97 million shares, down from 4.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Dividend & Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) stake by 36.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 309,470 shares as Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)’s stock rose 43.37%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 543,238 shares with $6.48 million value, down from 852,708 last quarter. Lattice Semiconductor Corp now has $2.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.25. About 1.64M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: LATTICE SAVER Fights the Effects of Erosion (AUP-863); 24/04/2018 – DOJ: CHOW TIPPED FRIEND ABOUT LATTICE TAKEOVER; 14/03/2018 – March 14, 2018: Lattice Biologics Ltd. Management Cease Trade Order; 15/04/2018 – SENEX ENERGY- CO & BEACH ENERGY TO TRANSFER UP TO $43 MLN FREE-CARRY COMMITMENT ON LATTICE ENERGY UNCONVENTIONAL GAS FREE-CARRY; 21/05/2018 – Ultra-Low Power Lattice sensAl Leads Mass Market Enablement of Artificial Intelligence in Edge Devices; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR LOSS $ 0.05; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSCC); 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT; 12/03/2018 – Lattice CEO Billerbeck To Retire, COO Hawk Named As Interim Chief Executive — MarketWatch

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stake by 39,405 shares to 175,572 valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) stake by 46,707 shares and now owns 139,170 shares. Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 0.03% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 15.76M shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 164,200 shares. American Century Inc has 737,975 shares. 3.30 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York stated it has 26,251 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 673,254 are held by Bogle Limited Partnership De. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 928,698 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Service Group Inc has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 108,431 shares. Moreover, Pier Cap Ltd has 0.74% invested in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management LP stated it has 3.29 million shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Limited Liability accumulated 53,660 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 29,147 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 17,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC).

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 22,842 shares traded. Dividend and Income Fund (DNI) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Dividend and Income Fund for 460,382 shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 397,817 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.36% invested in the company for 334,370 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Lp has invested 0.33% in the stock. Highland Capital Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 230,968 shares.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. The company has market cap of $136.30 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 27.77 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $22,598 activity.