Tygh Capital Management Decreased Its Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) Stake by $591,948 as Shares Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $850,279

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 10,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 76,870 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, down from 87,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.57. About 275,048 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON CONTRACT CARRYING A CEILING VALUE OF $495 MLN; 26/04/2018 – U.S. AIR FORCE AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN SPOT ON $998M IDIQ CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – AIR FORCE MATERIEL COMMAND AWARDED CO SPOT ON $998 MLN INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY MULTIPLE-AWARD CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 10/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 16,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 954,208 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.52M, down from 970,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $48.42. About 10.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $834.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares to 321,684 shares, valued at $31.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.