Tygh Capital Management Decreased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake; Springbok Capital Management Has Raised By $327,756 Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 24.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springbok Capital Management Llc acquired 12,606 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock rose 3.89%. The Springbok Capital Management Llc holds 63,672 shares with $1.68 million value, up from 51,066 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $33.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 1.77 million shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 24.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 7.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 8,353 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 15.89%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 97,920 shares with $13.96 million value, down from 106,273 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $8.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $168.41. About 260,715 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 29.37% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.26 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $84.70M for 25.83 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 111.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mesirow Finance Investment Mgmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Hood River Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 153,178 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 2.24M shares. 30,618 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Illinois-based First Advisors Lp has invested 0.02% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Avalon Ltd Liability accumulated 52,972 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.01% or 15,400 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability reported 2,715 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Clark Capital Mgmt Group holds 43,559 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Regions Corp invested in 193 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 246,616 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Capital Sarl holds 18,430 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio.

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Pluralsight Inc A stake by 13,518 shares to 200,205 valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) stake by 29,187 shares and now owns 127,044 shares. Wright Medical Group Nv was raised too.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Trading At A 23% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) stake by 18,000 shares to 4,362 valued at $168,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) stake by 51,025 shares and now owns 44,221 shares. Roku Inc was reduced too.