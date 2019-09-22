Tygh Capital Management Cut Its Kirby (KEX) Position; Shorts at HKT TRUST AND HKT LTD ORDINDARY SHARES (HKTTF) Lowered By 0.09%

HKT TRUST AND HKT LTD ORDINDARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HKTTF) had a decrease of 0.09% in short interest. HKTTF’s SI was 1.39M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.09% from 1.39M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 6958 days are for HKT TRUST AND HKT LTD ORDINDARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HKTTF)’s short sellers to cover HKTTF’s short positions. It closed at $1.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased Kirby Corporation (KEX) stake by 42.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 55,469 shares as Kirby Corporation (KEX)’s stock rose 0.26%. The Tygh Capital Management Inc holds 74,537 shares with $5.89M value, down from 130,006 last quarter. Kirby Corporation now has $4.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $80.47. About 452,117 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $42.53 million for 28.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ongoing Trade War Might Derail the Technical Argument for CSX Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Very Mixed Reactions to Saudi-Attack Oil Price Spike in Transportation Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 20,818 shares to 78,276 valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2. It also upped H&E Equipment Services Inc (NASDAQ:HEES) stake by 65,084 shares and now owns 392,458 shares. Altair Engineering Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold KEX shares while 82 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 55.59 million shares or 1.66% less from 56.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scout Investments reported 74,432 shares. Virtu Financial accumulated 3,615 shares. Scopus Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 325,000 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Com owns 42,200 shares. Frontier Ltd Llc stated it has 561,818 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 849,608 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 3,162 shares. Ww Asset accumulated 3,418 shares. Invesco invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 11,000 shares in its portfolio. Amg National Trust Bancorp reported 10,763 shares stake. Monarch Prns Asset Management Limited Liability reported 76,924 shares stake. Camarda Lc has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

More news for HKT Trust and HKT Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTTF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Citic Telecom: Cheap Combination Of High Yield And Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Hkt Trust And Hkt Ltd ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

HKT Trust and HKT Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.24 billion. The Company’s Telecommunications Services segment offers telecommunications and related services, including local telephony, local data and broadband, and international telecommunications; and other telecommunications businesses, such as outsourcing, consulting, contact centers, and subcontracting services. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. This segment also engages in the customer premises equipment sale and teleservices businesses.