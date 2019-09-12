Tygh Capital Management Cut Holding in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $2.34 Million; Css Has Decreased Its Vmware (Call) (VMW) Stake by $835,000

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 13,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 83,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.13M, down from 97,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $145.44. About 121,574 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25

Css Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (Call) (VMW) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $836,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $154.2. About 705,753 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Euronet (EEFT) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Improve Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Euronet Worldwide’s Management Wants Shareholders to Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.30 million for 13.27 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,288 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Llc. Susquehanna Gp Llp accumulated 17,440 shares. American Int Gru accumulated 1,222 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 43,700 shares. Mariner Ltd has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 10,854 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Shaker Invs Lc Oh owns 17,940 shares. Essex Management Co Limited Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). State Street Corporation holds 670,916 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 66,509 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $588.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 3,805 shares to 28,172 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 11,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Ltd holds 28,350 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 11 shares. 3,536 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. 3,660 are owned by Proshare Advsr Lc. Marietta Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 2,690 shares. Alberta Investment reported 157,900 shares. Gmt Capital has 0.43% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 73,950 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity reported 48,993 shares. 5,181 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc. Northern Trust invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). State Street Corp holds 1.99M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 1.14% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1.79 million shares. Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership holds 18,100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Convergence Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,082 shares.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (Call) (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 28,900 shares to 53,600 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 14,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (Prn).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $419.85M for 37.79 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.