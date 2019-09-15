Tygh Capital Management Cut Albany Intl Cl A (AIN) Position by $3.01 Million as Valuation Rose; World Asset Management Upped Its Facebook (FB) Holding

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 162,239 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.31M, up from 157,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook Isn’t a Passive Player in Washington; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS TO LEAVE EFFECTIVE IN AUGUST – REUTERS; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s final conquest: Squeezing more ad revenue out of rest of the world; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Playboy and Will Ferrell among latest to delete Facebook; 24/04/2018 – These are the Facebook rules that users need to adhere to if they don’t want to be banned. via @cnbctech; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA ATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA CALLS ON FACEBOOK TO PROTECT USERS’ DATA

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (AIN) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 36,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 60,752 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 97,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $89.64. About 155,613 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold AIN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 29.47 million shares or 7.71% more from 27.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 23,792 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 33,403 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 1.08% or 1.44M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 10,367 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 451,213 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech, a Illinois-based fund reported 34,043 shares. Paloma Ptnrs, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,659 shares. Voya Invest Limited owns 11,614 shares. Hillsdale Incorporated stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 1,719 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com has invested 1.18% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0% stake. Carroll Financial Incorporated owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 21,525 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 7.06% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AIN’s profit will be $25.51 million for 28.37 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.52% negative EPS growth.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 20,818 shares to 78,276 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Altair Engineering Inc.

World Asset Management Inc, which manages about $17.12 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,754 shares to 23,426 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc Usd by 3,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,881 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

