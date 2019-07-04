Tygh Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD); As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Bank Hapoalim Bm Lifted by $814,212 Its Stake

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 15.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 89,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 648,624 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 559,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $726.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.44. About 68,222 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 4,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,467 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 32,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 17/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nice Systems Ltd Spons Adr (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41,324 shares to 64,806 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 31,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,536 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $597,559 activity. Wollenberg Scott D also sold $542,363 worth of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $99,684 were sold by Moore Larry Oscar.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,589 shares to 23,384 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,323 shares, and cut its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT).

