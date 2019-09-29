Tygh Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in H&E Equipment Services (HEES); Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Stock Price Declined While Barnett & Company Lowered Stake by $866,600

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 30,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $853,000, down from 60,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 5.47 million shares traded or 767.24% up from the average. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 65,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 392,458 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.42 million, up from 327,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in H&E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.88. About 196,423 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – VEIDEKKE SAYS HANDE 2017 REV ABOUT NOK200M W/ 25 EMPLOYEES; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $40.71 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold CHSP shares while 60 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 53.63 million shares or 5.92% less from 57.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 49,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 37,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bank And reported 0% stake. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has 460 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Gru holds 44,890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Water Island Capital Lc holds 0.54% or 406,701 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital (Trc) has 2,990 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 12,337 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 23,791 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,566 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 88,893 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has 72 shares. Invesco reported 710,471 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 407,243 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $177.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calumet Specialty Prods Ptnr (NASDAQ:CLMT) by 107,515 shares to 483,615 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 19,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,676 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

