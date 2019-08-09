Tygh Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Albany Intl Cl A (AIN); As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Stock Declined, Ares Management Has Upped Its Stake by $747,880

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (AIN) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 32,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 97,478 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 64,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.01. About 123,703 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.60M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 3.63 million shares traded or 28.35% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 05/03/2018 Lenders extend debt deadline for U.S. broadcaster iHeartMedia; 07/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS – ON MAY 1, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE OF IHEARTMEDIA APPROVED TERMS GOVERNING IHEARTMEDIA, INC. 2018 KEIP – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing Children’s Day; 11/05/2018 – CCO DELAYS FILING DUE TO INCOMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Hapag-Lloyd: CCO Thorsten Haeser to Step Down Effective March 31; 15/03/2018 – IHEARTMEDIA SAYS FOR 2017, DEBTORS RECEIVED ABOUT $291 MLN IN NET CASH SWEEPS FROM CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Provides Update on Form 10-Q Filing; 15/05/2018 – NORD STREAM 2 CCO ONTYD SPEAKS AT FLAME IN AMSTERDAM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCO); 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 10,800 shares. Westwood Group Inc Inc has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). 256,360 were accumulated by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com. Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 44,630 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.98% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Bancorp Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 183,234 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Piedmont Investment Advsrs reported 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Rice Hall James And Assoc invested in 145,473 shares. Legal & General Grp Plc accumulated 0% or 75,144 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 0.01% or 49,528 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,827 shares.

More notable recent Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: It Ain’t Goin’ Be Easy – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GEO Group And CoreCivic: The Prisoner’s Dilemma – REITs Version – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Energy Transfer EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AI Stocks: Hereâ€™s Your Chance to Make 100 Times Your Money – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Albany International Corp. Announces the Closing of a Secondary Offering – Business Wire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Hold A by 14,485 shares to 146,808 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Education Inc by 46,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,350 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

More notable recent Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Sets Date for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Teleconference – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces New Post-Emergence Board of Directors – Business Wire” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “iHeartMedia files for a new IPO – San Antonio Business Journal” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 780,597 shares to 951,039 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 815,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,975 shares, and cut its stake in Penantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada accumulated 108 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Abrams Cap Management Lp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 49,696 shares in its portfolio. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 9,429 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). The Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) or 12,695 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has 64,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 190,603 shares. 80,104 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 327,431 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).