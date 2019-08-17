Tygh Capital Management Boosted Position in Realpage (RP) as Shares Declined; Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose While Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Cut Its Position

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 71,173 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 81,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Four More Nike Executives Exit Amid Probe; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 36,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 240,132 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, up from 203,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 434,859 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 25,201 shares to 42,391 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 79,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,058 shares, and cut its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $50.37 million activity.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

