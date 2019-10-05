Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Upped Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $37.24 Million; First Manhattan Company Holds Stake in Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29)

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics (CARA) by 97.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 956,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.67M, up from 981,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 555,460 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 01/05/2018 – Cara Operations Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercialize KORSUVA™ Injection in Dialysis Patients with Pruritus; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Kuster: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 30/04/2018 – CARA NAMES FRANK HENNESSEY AS CEO, AS BILL GREGSON MOVES INTO E; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 43c; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Fitzpatrick: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Leads Roundtable Discussion on Importance of Passing Bipartisan CARA 2.0 Act to Support Public; 23/05/2018 – CARA TO GET $70M INVESTMENT UP FRONT; UP TO $470M MILESTONES

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ctrip to Upgrade Global SOS Emergency Response Platform with UNDP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 21% Y2Y – Investorplace.com” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ctrip announces pricing of the secondary offering of its ADS – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ctrip: Hit By Geopolitical Tensions But Long-Term Prospects Are Solid – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CARA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 24.80 million shares or 19.04% more from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.02% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Dorsey Wright Associates holds 566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 71,470 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Ameritas holds 0% or 2,765 shares. Moreover, Dafna Cap Mgmt Lc has 1.66% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Metropolitan Life accumulated 11,374 shares. Rho Prns reported 3.27 million shares stake. National Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,346 shares. 450,500 are held by Franklin Res. Alps Advsr holds 83,200 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 97,268 shares. 11,250 are held by Baxter Bros Incorporated. Carmignac Gestion holds 652,742 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il reported 29,800 shares.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 1,700 shares to 59 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Servic (NYSE:UPS) by 7,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,118 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).