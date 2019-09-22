Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $27.45 Million; Total Sa (TOT) Shares Declined While Comerica Bank Has Lowered Its Holding by $394,848

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED ACQUIRING SOME TOYS `R’ US STORES; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos credits Amazon’s success in part to having a future-focused mindset. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Total Sa (TOT) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 7,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 163,956 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96 million, down from 171,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Total Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 2.56 million shares traded or 46.68% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TOTAL SHALL ACQUIRE A DIRECT WORKING INTEREST OF 10% IN ARCTIC LNG 2; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL: BUSINESS MODEL WORKS BETTER AT $50BBL, FEWER COMPETITORS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS TARIFFS WILL DAMAGE U.S. ECONOMY; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO: METAL TARIFFS WILL HIT CONSUMERS, CREATE FEW JOBS; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 22/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Voting Rights

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.25M shares to 8.03M shares, valued at $305.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl stated it has 243,700 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory Corp invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 246,690 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Capital Investment Svcs Of America owns 1.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,779 shares. First Retail Bank holds 0.23% or 790 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Gru holds 0.22% or 253 shares in its portfolio. Weybosset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glynn Capital Ltd Liability holds 7.71% or 23,854 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 1.07M shares stake. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Numerixs Invest invested 5.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 747 shares. Putnam Invs Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 579,662 shares. Notis invested in 1.18% or 1,321 shares. Cambridge Trust Co accumulated 24,814 shares or 2.73% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lululemon: Priced Beyond Perfection – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s What to Expect from Amazon’s (AMZN) Q1 2019 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Needs Workers: The “New” Modern Corporation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “22 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Total S.A. declares EUR 0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papua New Guinea affirms $13B gas deal with Total, partners – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Russia to move ahead with $21B Arctic LNG 2 project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total, Qatar Petroleum sign asset transfer deals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 11,593 shares to 47,651 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).