Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Trimmed Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position by $100.56 Million; Market Value Rose; Boeing Co Com (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81 million, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 1.59M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 20,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 26,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $362.75. About 2.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q CORE EPS $3.64, EST. $2.58; BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/04/2018 – The National UAE: Boeing hits turbulence as Rolls-Royce engine woes accelerate; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS NOT EXPECTING TO HAVE TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING NORWEGIAN IN THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 06/03/2018 – BOEING, HAWAIIAN AIRLINES REPORT BUY OF 10 787 DREAMLINERS; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT SUBJECT TO AMERICAN SATISFYING SOME CONDITIONS,OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE 14 MORE BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2027, 2028; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win American wide-body jet order; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders could be at threat

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June 28th Options Now Available For Ctrip.com International (CTRP) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ctrip.com International Stock Surged 28% in March – Nasdaq” published on April 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perception Versus Reality On Trade And China’s Economy – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trip.com signs strategic agreement with Hotel Shilla – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CTRP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 48.50 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.10 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:NNN) by 12,829 shares to 36,005 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN).