Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; As Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Share Price Declined, Haverford Trust Company Boosted Stake by $835,296

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $153.43. About 7.59M shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO BE $12.66 BLN TO $12.71 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 7,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 348,147 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.00 million, up from 340,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.34. About 472,839 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO – MAINTAINS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS MAINTAINS 2018 REV. & EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 822,334 shares to 432,597 shares, valued at $20.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Hldgs Inc Com (ZMH) by 2,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 426.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. $735,149 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. On Friday, February 8 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.58M. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03 million was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. Hawkins Mark J had sold 846 shares worth $134,514. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. 200 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig.

