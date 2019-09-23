Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Raised Its Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $37.24 Million as Stock Value Declined; Johnson Financial Group Holds Holding in Comerica (CMA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 26361.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 9,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $692,000, up from 36 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 335,220 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 24/04/2018 – COMERICA BOOSTS DIV TO 34C/SHARE, WAS 30C/SHARE, EST. 30C/SHARE; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Noninterest Expenses Modesly Lower Vs. 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 1.40M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 16,690 shares to 4,320 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 11,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,565 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).