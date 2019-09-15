Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Raised Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $37.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Decreased Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 26.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 9,962 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $972,000, down from 13,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $98.59. About 463,964 shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 04/05/2018 – Soccer-Japan, Qatar get invites to 2019 Copa America in Brazil; 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – COPA WAITING FOR OFFICIAL NOTICE TO RESUME VENEZUELA FLIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – Copa Holdings April Traffic Up 11.9%; 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $3.22, EST. $2.78; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Rev $715M; 10/05/2018 – COPA CEO PEDRO HEILBRON SPEAKS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 3.30 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels

