Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Lowered by $50.45 Million; M&R Capital Management Boosted Holding in Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) as Stock Value Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.98 million, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.75. About 4.92 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 28/03/2018 – Orange Polska and Orange Belgium Partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to Strengthen Their Digital Transformation; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $6.5B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 112.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 9,901 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 5.85M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 193.44 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 427,300 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $272.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.