Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Has Lifted as Stock Declined; Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Shareholder Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $2.77 Million as Share Price Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 68.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 110,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 50,613 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 161,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.36M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 211,051 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 24/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 1.91M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.07 million activity. 3,000 shares valued at $89,061 were bought by AVERY PAUL E on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider FICHTHORN JOHN bought $2.75 million.

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Now – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations: The Shorts Are Wrong, Get Long – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Stock – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Health Insurance Innovations in Tampa launches new online marketplace – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 60.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HIIQ’s profit will be $2.27M for 31.00 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oz Management Lp owns 50,613 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.05% or 560,000 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 209,603 are held by Wasatch Advsrs. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 69,011 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 32,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 19,962 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 238,298 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 219,648 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 37,850 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 5,640 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) for 500,798 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Limited Com reported 26,832 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cronos Group Inc by 122,000 shares to 192,800 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unisys Corp (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ctrip.com EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CTRP) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTRP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.