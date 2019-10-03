Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Maintains Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); As Caci Intl (CACI) Shares Rose, Holder Boston Partners Cut Position by $488,172

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (CACI) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 2,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 24,288 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97M, down from 26,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Caci Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $224.44. About 170,199 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE “SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION”; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – CACI Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.94. About 10.93 million shares traded or 137.32% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 EPS, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $64.94M for 21.50 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 81,004 shares to 575,319 shares, valued at $11.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ooma Inc by 223,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 732,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).