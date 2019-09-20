Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Lowered Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $27.45 Million; Roumell Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $1.99 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38M, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $32.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.66. About 3.27M shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 27/04/2018 – ATMmarketplace: Westpac adds voice banking via Amazon Echo; 03/05/2018 – Amazon to discount fees for small merchants adopting Amazon Pay, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police, Prompting Outcry Over Surveillance; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 34.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 662,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 110,864 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $42.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 68,145 shares to 603,659 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 275,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 756,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (NASDAQ:HWCC).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 297 were accumulated by Federated Pa. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 35,400 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,693 shares. City stated it has 120 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.86 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 72,653 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 254,331 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Meeder Asset Management stated it has 1,760 shares. 56,941 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Marathon Cap Management holds 0.34% or 247,130 shares. Kempner accumulated 95,476 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 5.17M are owned by Harbert Fund Advsr Inc. Millennium Management Lc owns 9,557 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot holds 6,073 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Ltd has invested 0.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.91% or 12,181 shares. Eastern Bank & Trust accumulated 1.96% or 16,281 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 818 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 107,399 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horan Cap Advsrs invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sabal Tru holds 156 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.96% stake. Valicenti Advisory Services holds 8.37% or 9,064 shares in its portfolio. Manor Road Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 9.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38,750 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division, a Texas-based fund reported 30,899 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey & Whitney Llc has invested 0.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis reported 4.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.21 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.