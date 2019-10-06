Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Increases Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); Nli International Maintains Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 44.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,690 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.90 million, up from 10,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $229.4. About 1.37 million shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip CEO Jane Sun meets Bulgarian President Radev – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “In 2019, Ctrip Keeps Up the Momentum in International Charity Work – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 105,690 shares to 51,220 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,750 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Edwards SAPIEN 3 TAVR Demonstrates Significant Health Status Improvements for Low-Risk Patients – PRNewswire” on September 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Large-Cap Healthcare Stocks Recently Hitting All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Koa Accel Launches as New Type of Medical Device Accelerator, Embedding Expert, Invested Teams to Drive Innovations Forward, Faster, to Reduce Investor Risk – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.