Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Increases Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); Hodges Capital Management Maintains Stake in Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 3.74M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 42,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The institutional investor held 630,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, up from 587,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.67. About 169,372 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces New Merchant Banking Business with Launch of Hilltop Opportunity Partners; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 04/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Ranks No. 25 on Forbes List for 100 Best Banks; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tim Elkins Named Chief Production Officer for PrimeLending – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Mechanics Bank’s majority owner boosts firepower for more deals – San Francisco Business Times – San Francisco Business Times” published on March 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hilltop directorsâ€™ private equity fund raising $1.1B for community bank deals – Dallas Business Journal” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hilltop Holdings Inc. Names J. J. Gomez Executive Vice President, Director of Business Development – Business Wire” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.81, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold HTH shares while 37 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 0.67% less from 50.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 26,663 shares. Hilltop invested in 0.42% or 93,762 shares. Cls Lc invested in 0% or 3,828 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 68,504 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) for 1,200 shares. Basswood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 159,685 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Rothschild & Commerce Asset Mngmt Us owns 149,697 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 1,404 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 6,020 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has 113,839 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 252,980 were reported by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability. Prudential Fincl has 453,909 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).