Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Holds Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP); Flossbach Von Storch Ag Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $6.29 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88 million, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 5.44 million shares traded or 24.49% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 47,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.70M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 8.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine; Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Incorporated invested in 1.85% or 38,945 shares. Moreover, Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roundview Limited Com reported 101,549 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa has 203,215 shares for 20.2% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual, Rhode Island-based fund reported 219,996 shares. Gulf Intll Financial Bank (Uk) invested 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Payden Rygel stated it has 334,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 3.76% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.47% or 20,075 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associates Ct reported 63,693 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.62 million shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 2.14% or 59.91M shares. Riverpark Lc holds 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,964 shares. 19.79 million are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. 336,675 are held by Estabrook Capital Mngmt.

