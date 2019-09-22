Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Upped Its Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $37.24 Million as Market Value Declined; Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined While Cooke & Bieler LP Has Trimmed Position by $845,664

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 5.11 million shares traded or 36.04% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Carnival (CCL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 18,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 1.79 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.24 million, down from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Carnival for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 4.22 million shares traded or 1.96% up from the average. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part Of Ship’s Naming Ceremony; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 11/05/2018 – An Extraordinary Evening: Seabourn Ovation Christened In Valletta, Malta

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) by 207,749 shares to 2.18 million shares, valued at $155.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 181,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81 billion for 4.76 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.