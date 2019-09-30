Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $27.45 Million; Market Value Declined; Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Holding in Rci Hospitality Holdings (RICK) by $588,234

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Rci Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) by 55.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 34,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The institutional investor held 28,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496,000, down from 62,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 167,272 shares traded or 120.32% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 10/04/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Same-Store Sale Up 4.8%; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 25/05/2018 – RCI CEO Conference Call with Seeking Alpha Columnist; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Eric Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 30/04/2018 – RCI Continues Support of Children Around the World as Title Sponsor of the Christel House Open; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – RCI in Compliance with Nasdaq Periodic Filing Requirement

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO BY COMPANY ON MAY 20, 2016; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has made a formal offer to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, CNBC affiliate CNBC TV-18 reported Wednesday, citing sources; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 15/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon exec says company has no plans to launch a streaming TV service #paytv18 – ! $AMZN

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMZN, CRON, TSLA – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.25 million shares to 8.03M shares, valued at $305.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Management Corporation Il holds 9.99% or 41,143 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc has 56,069 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Uss Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 140,061 shares. Moreover, Green Valley Invsts Ltd has 12.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 119,352 shares. 432 are owned by Courage Miller Prtnrs Ltd Company. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 1.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 140,500 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Llc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And invested 3.59% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Welch Group Ltd Liability has 532 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 648,507 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 200,496 shares. Moreover, White Pine Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Cap Mngmt Limited has 43,156 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 3.34% or 13,202 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Com stated it has 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) to report earnings on December, 30. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 34.15% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.41 per share. RICK’s profit will be $5.29M for 9.54 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.78% negative EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) by 5,947 shares to 208,869 shares, valued at $17.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA) by 99,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 2,484 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 111,263 shares. American Group Incorporated holds 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) or 5,751 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 7,272 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 48 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability invested in 0% or 44,180 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Llc holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 39,336 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 780,645 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 40,838 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 2,309 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 797 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 23,900 shares.