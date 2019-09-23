Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Cvs Health (CVS) Share Price Declined, Johnson Financial Group Decreased Stake by $452,682

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.98M, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.86. About 1.44 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 8,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 36,006 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 44,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $63.46. About 2.46 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 08/05/2018 – Buoy Health and CVS Health Provide Easy Access to Affordable Care; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 1.03 million shares to 7.39M shares, valued at $272.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 192.33 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 12,634 shares to 29,656 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

