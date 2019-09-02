Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Cut Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $37.89 Million; Valuation Declined; As American International Group (AIG) Market Value Rose, Rock Point Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $656,610

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates AIG Sr. Unsecured And Jr. Subordinated Debt; 26/03/2018 – U.S. top court rejects AIG ex-CEO Greenberg’s bailout challenge; 29/05/2018 – American International Group I CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 10 Wks; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Return on Equity 5.9%; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 239,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.58M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.59 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, a U.S. software market. $MULE jumped more than 20% on the news:; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth accumulated 0.03% or 600 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.3% or 4,932 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt reported 1.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pennsylvania-based Fulton Natl Bank Na has invested 0.21% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Segment Wealth Ltd Com has 0.07% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,060 shares. Kings Point accumulated 0.02% or 738 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 189,938 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,400 shares. 3,946 are held by Eqis Capital Management Incorporated. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4.27 million shares. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Co has 2.2% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 277 shares. Kessler Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 34,673 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 712,110 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63 million for 195.09 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial invested in 5,359 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,520 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nfc Ltd Liability Co reported 358,704 shares. Eos Lp has invested 0.42% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 9,125 are owned by Mcrae Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Huber Cap Limited Liability Com has 56,125 shares. Gulf Interest Bankshares (Uk) Ltd invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Kwmg Ltd Liability invested in 106 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 497 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). First Allied Advisory Ser owns 4,645 shares. Narwhal Mgmt reported 68,338 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 34 shares. New York-based Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).