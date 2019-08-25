Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $100.56 Million; As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Valuation Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Increased by $406,252 Its Holding

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 3.33M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.12M shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.07M for 42.29 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

