Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Cut Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holding by $100.56 Million as Shares Rose; Atlantic Pwr (AT) Stock Price Declined While Alliancebernstein LP Has Lifted by $1.51 Million Its Position

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81 million, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 4.05 million shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 904.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 754,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 837,661 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 83,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.21M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 232,694 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 8.44% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER – REPRICING OF $510 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN, $200 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT ITS UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 62% to 74 Days; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Atlantic Power Corp. ‘B+’ Long-Term Corporate Credit Rating; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 20/03/2018 Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 184% to 24 Days; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES REPRICING OF APLP HOLDINGS TERM LOAN AND REVOLVER

Analysts await Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CTRP’s profit will be $105.06 million for 51.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ctrip.com International, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.63% negative EPS growth.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3,290 shares to 144,669 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 127,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,737 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).