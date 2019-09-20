Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Boosted Its Holding in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) as Shares Declined; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Increased Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 744,731 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.88 million, up from 521,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.66. About 740,751 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 822,951 shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,465 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kbc Group Inc Nv reported 31,393 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0.22% or 76,115 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Maplelane Cap Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 50,001 shares. American Rech & holds 5 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Management Inc has 0.1% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Confluence Wealth Management Lc holds 4,943 shares. Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 200,000 shares. Advisory Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). holds 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 123,751 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Co reported 0.56% stake. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.06% or 265,937 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Soundtracks Feature Brand New Song ‘Que Calor’ by Major Lazer With J.Balvin and El Alfa – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is EA the Gaming Stock to Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision Blizzard Stock Set for a WoW and CoD-Fuelled Recovery – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $986.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 155,200 shares to 772,932 shares, valued at $195.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.