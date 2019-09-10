Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Position in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) as Stock Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Value Declined, Wisconsin Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.08 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 95.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 4.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 2.34 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, down from 8.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 4.43M shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q REV. $987.5M, EST. $1B; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated reported 1.17% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 9.35M shares. 7,652 are owned by First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Invest. Stanley owns 73,154 shares. Taylor Asset Mgmt owns 4,500 shares. Liberty stated it has 0.48% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Washington Com, Rhode Island-based fund reported 224,916 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Company stated it has 56,328 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 177,424 shares. National Asset Management reported 77,851 shares stake. 20,650 were accumulated by Sfe Inv Counsel. Morgan Stanley invested 0.67% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Williams Jones And Associates Ltd stated it has 607,479 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Inc holds 2.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 336,369 shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

