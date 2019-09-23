Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Secoo Holding Limited – Adr (SECO) Shorts Raised By 11.36%

Secoo Holding Limited – Adr (NASDAQ:SECO) had an increase of 11.36% in short interest. SECO’s SI was 263,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.36% from 236,700 shares previously. With 101,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Secoo Holding Limited – Adr (NASDAQ:SECO)’s short sellers to cover SECO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 20,471 shares traded. Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) has declined 31.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SECO News: 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding 4Q EPS 27c; 17/04/2018 – Secoo Aims to Structure a Lifestyle Premium Platform by Expanding Business; 19/04/2018 – SECOO ENTERS LIFESTYLE BUSINESS BY ACQUIRING A CAISSA TRAVEL; 22/03/2018 – Secoo Holding Sees 1Q Rev CNY760M-CNY775M; 05/03/2018 Secoo’s New Retail Campaign Reveals its Ambitions in Ecosystem-building; 19/04/2018 – Secoo Enters Lifestyle Business by Acquiring a Caissa Travel Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.27; 22/03/2018 – SECOO HOLDING LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.50; 19/03/2018 – Secoo Welcomes Emporio Armani Flagship Store; 16/03/2018 – Luxury E-commerce Secoo Expands Exclusive Brick-and-Mortar Experience to Couture Cocktails

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 15.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd holds 1.76 million shares with $266.98M value, down from 2.09M last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $135.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 3.27M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 21/03/2018 – A bidding war might also help explain the high price Salesforce was willing to pay for MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $347.19 million. The firm provides upscale brand services and products, including bags, watches, womenÂ’s and menÂ’s wear, footwear, childrenÂ’s wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, find food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. It has a 15.49 P/E ratio. It also offers its Website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale services and products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 18,236 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Blackrock stated it has 56.17 million shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 8,899 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 109,470 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na reported 9,683 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd has 2.61% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Ltd has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Caprock Group Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 10,178 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Los Angeles Cap Equity invested in 608,139 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Invesco Ltd has 5.27 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bell Bankshares holds 0.24% or 7,164 shares in its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Salesforce.com has $20000 highest and $17100 lowest target. $187.54’s average target is 21.27% above currents $154.65 stock price. Salesforce.com had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 23 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Friday, August 23. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $19500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by JMP Securities. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 23 by SunTrust. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, June 5. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $18400 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 193.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.