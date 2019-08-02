Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Cut Its Position in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Declined; Reilly Financial Advisors Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 434,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 363,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129.66M, down from 797,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $315.6. About 3.32 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX SERVICE INTO TV/VIDEO PLATFORMS; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 7.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 21/05/2018 – ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 587 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Com (Wy) invested in 0.38% or 790 shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 165 shares. Factory Mutual Ins holds 92,100 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 1,431 are owned by Addison Cap. Legal General Plc has 2.34M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Lc holds 287,146 shares. Century Companies has 0.43% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.20M shares. Montecito National Bank Trust reported 2,706 shares. Campbell Newman Asset reported 5,270 shares. 350 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation. Chevy Chase holds 0.56% or 366,788 shares in its portfolio. Baltimore reported 616 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants reported 1,663 shares. Insur Tx invested 0.62% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 75.14 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,373 shares to 42,271 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advisors owns 130,114 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 21,557 shares. Gagnon Securities reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Iowa Savings Bank owns 57,813 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. American Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cambridge Company reported 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Grassi Mngmt reported 117,146 shares stake. 1.22M were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 4.86M shares. Linscomb & Williams reported 851,729 shares. Trustco Retail Bank N Y has invested 5.37% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Eqis Cap Mgmt has 12,644 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 30,047 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 17,251 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 27,454 shares.

