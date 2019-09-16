Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $27.45 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Position Has Upped by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 14,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 385,626 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91M, up from 370,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.17. About 2.55 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE INC. OFFER AND ESTABLISHES A SPECIAL COMMITTEE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge To Sell Midcoast Operating, L.P. and Its Subsidiaries to AL Midcoast Holdings; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.31M shares traded or 0.80% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon Lifts Nasdaq To Another Record, Set For Eighth Straight Positive Session — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO Bill Simon says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares to 193,572 shares, valued at $38.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,272 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scarcity Value Rally In MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Millennials: 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding a Staggering 8.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks for New TFSA Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.25 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, OLLI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.25 million shares to 8.03 million shares, valued at $305.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability owns 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 585 shares. Stevens Lp holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,159 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 1,127 shares. Utd Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 16,711 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 98,441 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Kames Public Ltd holds 3.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 70,311 shares. 52,419 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 876 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Maverick Limited holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,394 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has invested 1.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Majedie Asset Management holds 0.47% or 3,234 shares. Manchester Capital Management holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,314 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 3,746 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Lone Pine Limited Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 466,511 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.5% or 65,775 shares.